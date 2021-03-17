(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Addy De Jesus was named an All-Big 12 performer on Wednesday.
DeJesus was picked to the All-Big 12 team on the vault, ranking third with an NQS of 9.931.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
