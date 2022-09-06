Dana Feyen
Photo: ISU Athletics

(Ames) -- Iowa State runner Dana Feyen has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week. 

Feyen emerged victorious at the Mizzou XC Opener last Thursday in a time of 17:24.20. 

View the full release from Iowa State here

