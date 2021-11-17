(KMAland) -- Iowa State's Breece Hall, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn and Missouri's Tyler Badie were named semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday.
The award is presented annually to the nation's best running back.
Hall has rushed for 1,172 yards and 16 touchdowns this season while Vaughn has churned for 987 yards and 13 scores this season.
Badie has been a bright spot for the Tigers' offense, posting 1,247 yards with 12 touchdowns.
Tyler Allgeier (BYU), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Abram Smith (Baylor), Sean Tucker (Syracuse) and Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) were also named as semifinalists.