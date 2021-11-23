(KMAland) -- Iowa State's Breece Hall and Missouri's Tyler Badie were named Doak Walker Award semifinalists on Tuesday.
The award goes annually to the nation's best running back.
Hall owns 1,230 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns this year with six multi-TD rush games and was a semifinalist last year.
Badie, meanwhile, has 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry for the Tigers this season.
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III is the other semifinalist. The winner will be announced on December 9th.