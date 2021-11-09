(Ames) -- Iowa State volleyball players Annie Hatch and Brooke Stonestreet took home Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday.
Hatch was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week while Stonestreet claimed Big 12 Rookie of the Week.
Hatch totaled 30 digs last weekend posted nine blocks in Iowa State's 2-0 swing against Oklahoma.
Stonestreet, meanwhile, recorded 31 digs from the libero position and was third in the Big 12 in digs per set (3.88). She also served five aces during the week.
