(Ames) -- Iowa State cross country runner Madelynn Hill is running at her best in the final year with the Cyclones.
Hill -- a fifth-year senior from Liberty, Missouri -- was recently named the Big 12 Runner of the Week.
"It was pretty cool to get that recognition," Hill said. "It's cool to see my work starting to show off. I'm super pumped for the season. (The award) wasn't necessary, but it was neat."
Hill earned Big 12 Runner of the Week after finishing second at Iowa State's Cyclone Preview on September 1st. Her runner-up finished helped the Cyclones win the team title.
"I'm feeling pretty good about where I'm at," Hill said. "Running requires lots of consistency. I'm seeing the fruits of my labor. This has been years in the making. I'm exciting to show all the hard work I've put in through the last several years."
Hill came to Ames in 2019. She's qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships in the last three seasons. Her best finish came last year when she finished 120th.
"Each year, we've built up our strengths," Hill said. "This year is no different. I've added more mileage and pushed the pace in my workout. I've seen an increase each year. As I go into my last season, the biggest focus is getting every ounce out of my fitness."
Hill feels she has her approach to each race down pat in her final year.
"I need to be in a relaxed and smooth mindset,' she said. "The best races I've had are when I've felt prepared and relaxed. That's come easier as the years have gone by. I've got a system down on how to go into big races and what I need to do to feel confident."
As her final season winds down, Hill wants to cherish the time she has left in Ames.
"I've loved my time at Iowa State," she said. "One thing that has stood out to me is our team and culture. I'm so privileged to be on a team where everybody is best friends. That's been special. It's something I'll always take away from my experience here."
Hill and her teammates return to action Saturday at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln.
Hear the full interview with Hill below.