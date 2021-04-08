(Ames) -- Iowa State's Eleanor Holthaus and Candelaria Herrera are members of the All-Big 12 Volleyball Team.
Holthaus, a right-side hitter, was named a first-team choice. She led the Cyclones in kills per set with 3.22 and had a .261 efficiency.
Herrera, a second-team selection, put up stellar numbers from the middle blocking position. She ranked on fourth on the team in kills per set (2.36) and had a team-best .271 hitting percentage. Her 1.11 blocks per set ranked sixth in the Big 12.
Additionally, Kansas' Jenny Mosser and Caroline Crawford, as well as Kansas State's Aliyah Carter were first-team choices.
Shelby Martin (Kansas State) was also a second-team choice.
Crawford was additionally tabbed for the All-Rookie Team, along with Carter, Aliyah Elnady (Kansas) and Jayden Nembhard (Kansas State).
The complete release can be found below.