(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee have been named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List.
Joens is averaging 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field through two games this year.
Lee is averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks while shooting 53.3 percent from the field to this point in the year.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here, from K-State linked here and the full Wooden Award list here.