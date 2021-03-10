(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee were picked to the All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball First Team on Wednesday.
Joens and Lee are joined on the first team by Baylor’s Alyssa Smith, Oklahoma’s Madi Williams, Natasha Mack of Oklahoma State, TCU’s Lauren Heard, Charli Collier of Texas, Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray and Kysre Gondrezick and Esmery Martinez of West Virginia.
Additionally, Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski was named the unanimous choice for the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year, and Kristin Scott was a second team All-Big 12 selection.
Holly Kersgieter (Kansas) and Christianna Carr (Kansas State) were picked as honorable mentions. View the complete release from the Big 12 linked here.