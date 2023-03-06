(Ames) -- Iowa State women's basketball player Ashley Joens is the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Joens averaged 21.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Cyclones this season.
Joens was a first-team choice, along with Zakiyah Franklin (Kansas), Taiyanna Jackson (Kansas) and Gabby Gregory (Kansas State).
Emily Ryan (Iowa State) was a second-team nod while Maryville alum Serena Sundell (Kansas State), Lexi Donarski (Iowa State) and Holly Kersgieter (Kansas) were honorable mentions.
Donarski and Jackson were named to the All-Defensive Team. Iowa State's Denae Fritz was a choice to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
View the full list of awards here.