(Ames) -- Iowa State junior Ashley Joens has been named to the Late Season Wooden Award Top 20.
Joens is currently averaging 24.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, ranking seventh nationally in points per game and is one of two players in the country with an average of at least 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.
Charli Collier of Texas, Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Natasha Mack of Oklahoma State and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith also landed among the top 20. View the complete list linked here.