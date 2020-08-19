(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Iowa’s Keith Duncan have been named to the USA Today Sports preseason All-America First Team.
Kolar had 51 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season last year with the Cyclones. Duncan made 29 of his 34 field goal attempts and was a perfect 32 for 32 in extra points during his junior season with Iowa.
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton was tabbed on the second team. In his sophomore season, Bolton had 103 total tackles and two interceptions.
Iowa return man Ihmir Smith-Marsette was also a second team pick. Smith-Marsette averaged 29.6 yards per return and had two kickoff returns for scores.
View the complete release from USA TODAY linked here.