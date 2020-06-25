(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Cailie Logue and Thomas Pollard were both named CoSIDA third team academic all-Americans on Thursday.
Both are first-time honorees for the Cyclones. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
