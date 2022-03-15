(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Makayla Maxwell picked up Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week honors on Tuesday.
Maxwell had a perfect 10.000 in the vault at Missouri this past week.
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
