(Ames) -- Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard, in a letter to fans, announced plans for their September 5th opener and other home football games this season.
Pollard writes they "fully anticipate on playing football this fall," but the stadium will be "limited to approximately 50% capacity" to meet guidelines from the state and local officials. That would limit spectators to 30,000.
Pollard notes 22,000 season tickets have been renewed for the fall, and any fan who does not "renew their season tickets and make their Cyclone Club donation by June 12, 2020 will not be provided the opportunity to attend any games this fall until it is later decided that we can safely exceed the 50% capacity restriction."
Pollard also writes they do not anticipate selling single-game tickets. View the complete release linked here.