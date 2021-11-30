(KMAland) -- Iowa State's Marija Popovic was named Big 12 Libero of the Year on Tuesday.
Popovic led the Big 12 with 4.65 digs per set and had seven matches of at least 20 digs. She's the fifth different Cyclone to win this honor.
Popovic was also named to the Big 12 First Team, along with teammates Candelaria Herrera and Eleanor Holthaus. Setter Jaden Newsome was a second-team nod.
Caroline Bien (Kansas) and Aliyah Carter (Kansas State) were also first-team selections while Caroline Crawford (Kansas) and Jenny Mosser (Kansas) were second-team honorees. Bien and teammate Camryn Turner were also named to the Big 12 Rookie Team, and Bien was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year after recording 295 kills and 256 digs in her freshman year.
