(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson have been named to the 2020 Manning Award Preseason Watch List.
Purdy threw for 3,982 yards and rushed for 249 more while accounting for 35 total touchdowns during his sophomore year with the Cyclones.
Thompson had 2,315 yards passing, 405 yards rushing and 23 total offensive touchdowns during his junior season.
The Manning Award honors the top quarterback in college football and is the only postseason award that accounts for bowl performance. View the complete list linked here.