(Ames) -- Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy has been named one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award.
The award is given annually to the nation’s top quarterback. Purdy now owns or shares 25 school records in his career and is the school’s all-time winningest quarterback.
Purdy was also picked on Monday as the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week. Purdy was 20-of-23 for 247 yards passing and rushed for 38 yards in a win over West Virginia.
