(Ames) -- Iowa State catcher Mikayla Ramos has been named to the 2023 Extra Elite Top 100 by Extra Inning Softball.
Ramos came in at No. 76 on the list.
Ramos totaled 53 RBIs for the Cyclones last year.
View the full release from Iowa State here.
