(KMAland) -- Three regional women's college basketball players were selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday.
Iowa State's Stephanie Soares was selected No. 4 overall by the Washington Mystic. Soares was traded to the Dallas Wings shortly after.
Iowa State's Ashley Joens went in the second round -- 19th overall -- by the Dallas Wings.
Iowa's Monika Czinano was the second pick of the third round. She went 26th overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was the top pick. She was selected by the Indiana Fever.