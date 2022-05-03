(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Ellie Spelhaug has been named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Spelhaug had a 1.66 ERA over 12 2/3 innings, picking up two wins in four appearances.
View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.
