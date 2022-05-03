Ellie Spelhaug
Photo: Cyclones.com

(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Ellie Spelhaug has been named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Spelhaug had a 1.66 ERA over 12 2/3 innings, picking up two wins in four appearances.

View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.

