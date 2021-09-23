(Ames) -- Iowa State University softball player Sami Williams has been selected to the Top 30 for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
The award, established in 1991, recognizes graduating female college athletes who distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Williams concluded a legendary career in 2021, where she broke single-season school records for batting average (.446) and home runs (21). Williams exits Ames as ISU's all-time hits leader.
