(Plattsmouth) -- The season didn't start on the best note, but there's plenty to be excited about with the Plattsmouth baseball program.
Mother Nature postponed the Blue Devils' season-opening contests with Bryan and Falls City last week. They finally hit the dirt on Monday in a 6-2 loss to Class B No.8 Gross Catholic.
"We played a good team," Plattsmouth head baseball coach Jim Olsen said. "We had chances at the end. We just didn't come up with a hit. Any team that wants to play at a high level needs to play those teams. It's always a good match. We look at it as an opportunity to either succeed or learn from the failures."
The Blue Devils entered the season with plenty of talent returning from last year's 10-10 squad. Pitching should be a strength of theirs this season.
Six of the seven hurlers in last year's rotation are back, led by senior Drew Iverson.
The Wichita State recruit tossed 36 innings with a 2-4 record, 2.92 ERA and 69 strikeouts. Iverson started his senior campaign with seven strikeouts across three innings against Gross.
"Drew is going to be our top guy," Olsen said. "Every year, he just improves. Baseball is a huge priority for him. He's put several miles per hour on his fastball every year. He's developed into a pitcher you don't get to coach all the time. He's a special player that we're going to lean on."
Clayton Mayfield (13 IP, 1-1, 3.23 ERA, 8 K), Gabe Villamonte (29 1/3 IP, 3-1, 3.82 ERA, 35 K), Parker Aughenbaugh (12 IP, 2-0, 5.83 ERA, 11 K), Dylan Eby (8 1/3 IP, 0-1, 8.40 ERA, 11 K) and TJ Fitzpatrick return to the stable after contributing last season.
Gage Olsen led the offense last season with a .377 average and 10 RBI, while Villamonte (.347, 11 RBI), Fitzpatrick (.322, 5 RBI), Henry Lootnjer (.286, 8 RBI) and Iverson (.250, 18 RBI) carried steady sticks in the lineup.
"We like to be aggressive," Coach Olsen said. "We like to get on the bases, steal, bunt and do the small things that put pressure on the other team. I think we'll be OK in that department."
The Blue Devils return to action Saturday against Fort Calhoun. They have a busy week next week with Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran on Monday, Mount Michael Benedictine on Wednesday and Auburn on Saturday.
"We want to continue to grow every time we go out," Olsen said. "We want to build everything towards the end of the year. If we can do that, we'll be fine."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Olsen.