(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western baseball has announced a pair of new additions to the coaching staff.
Coach Marc Rardin announced Dan Wilcher and Mark Vaughn as new members of his staff recently. Wilcher served as a graduate assistant at Greenville University while Vaughn was an assistant with the Front Royal Cardinals of the Valley League.
Iowa Western men’s soccer coach Mike Brown also announced two new members of his coaching staff.
Jermaine Birriel and Jose Escobedo have been hired to join the Reivers staff the school announced in a recent release.
