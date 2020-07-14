(KMAland) -- The NJCAA’s decision to move close-contact fall sports to the spring will impact one of the most successful junior college football programs in the nation, Iowa Western.
Coach Scott Strohmeier joined Upon Further Review earlier Tuesday to explain the process from his perspective.
“Up until a week or two weeks ago, our plan was for the fall,” Strohmeier said. “Within the last few days, we started hearing a little more that we’re going to potentially move to the spring. Yesterday, it became a reality.”
Strohmeier says there was a consultation from the NJCAA with every region.
“I think it’s the best for the student-athletes,” he said. “There’s so many unknowns still out there. There were some institutions that said they would not play in the fall because of where they’re located, and if half the schools aren’t going to play in the fall, how is that going to work? For all institutions involved, this is probably the best scenario.”
Like a normal spring, Strohmeier says there will be a 60-day window in the fall for his team to practice. There will be three allowed scrimmages with the potential of one being against an outside opponent.
Aside from the procedural changes, Coach Strohmeier says the way they approach the development of their personnel will also likely change.
“In the past, we redshirted kids, and spring ball was to prepare them for the fall,” he said. “Now, we’re going to prepare our freshmen for the spring semester because there’s a lot of sophomores that will graduate and not be with us in the spring.
“Our team that we had going into the fall is not going to be anywhere near what we’re going to have going into the spring. We’re just going to have to develop more guys and not be able to redshirt as many guys.”
Another aspect of the change is recruiting from NCAA and NAIA schools. Many of the top sophomores around the nation have already begun their recruiting process, but those sophomores looking for a breakout in order to earn a scholarship might be impacted.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of getting kids film (from fall practice),” Strohmeier said. “I’ve got some kids looking for that breakout sophomore season, and they’re only 12 credits away from graduation in December. How are we going to get them evaluated? That’s the biggest thing.”
The Reivers were originally scheduled to open the year on August 22nd at Iowa Central. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Strohmeier linked below.