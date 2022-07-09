(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western has hired Keviona Barber as an assistant women’s basketball coach.
Barber comes to Council Bluffs after completing a playing career at Our Lady of the Lake University under newly-hired IWCC head coach Jillian Flores Bennett.
In a release, Bennett said, “"Kev was a pivotal part of our team's success at OLLU. As a point guard she led our team across the board and she is a true student of the game. I'm looking forward to helping her transition to the coaching side of the game. Iowa Western is lucky to have her!"
