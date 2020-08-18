(KMAland) -- The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference announced the 2021 spring football schedules on Tuesday.
The schedule includes home and away games for Iowa Western against conference opponents Iowa Central and Ellsworth.
The Reivers non-conference schedule opens with a March 27th home date against Snow College. They also have a May 15th home game against Southern-Shreveport. Road games include trips to Arkansas Baptist and Northeast Oklahoma A&M.
View the complete release from IWCC athletics linked here.