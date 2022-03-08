(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western women’s basketball head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef has announced her retirement after seven seasons with the Reivers.
Vande Hoef coached 19 years, beginning her career as an assistant at Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee before working for Sioux Falls and then spending four seasons as an Iowa Western assistant.
Vande Hoef worked as the head coach at Lakeland University in Wisconsin before coming back to Iowa Western where she posted a 160-50 record. View the complete release from IWCC athletics linked here.