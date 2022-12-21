(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western’s Jackson Filer and Scott Strohmeier were honored by the NJCAA as the nation’s Defensive Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, on Wednesday.
Filer led the nation with 15.5 sacks and added 56.0 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Strohmeier guided the Reivers to their second national championship in his 14th season as the school's head coach. IWCC went 10-2 overall and concluded the season with two convincing wins, including a 31-0 rout of Hutchinson (KS).
View the complete release from the ICCAC linked here and here.