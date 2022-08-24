(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western football kicks off its 2022 season in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
The Reivers come into the new year after a national runner-up honor in 2021.
"Every single year, there's a lot of question marks," Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "But we definitely have some playmakers. We just got to see how they do in live situations."
Replacing playmakers is part of the junior college landscape, and Coach Strohmeier's program has succeeded in that regard recently.
"We obviously recruit every year," he said. "We have good players in the program. There won't be a lot of true freshmen. A lot of the guys making the squad redshirted. We just have to get them game action."
One hole in Iowa Western's lineup comes at the quarterback position. Nate Glantz held that role for the last two years, but he's now at Iowa State.
Strohmeier says this year's starting job is a three-horse race between Andre Goodman, Aiden Niedens and Zayvier Arguello.
Goodman is a transfer from Appalachian State, Niedens hails from Wichita, Kansas and Arguello is a true freshman from Newton.
"I feel good from a depth standpoint," Strohmeier said. "They're doing good. We'll see."
Elsewhere offensively, wide receivers Roscoe Parrish, Ty'shun Jordan and tight end C.J. Horton are back. The Reivers also added some transfers that expect to make an impact.
"Top to bottom, I think we'll be talented athletically," Strohmeier said. "The athleticism and ability are there. We just have to get it to gel together."
Iowa Western returns many defensive contributors from last year's unit that surrendered 15.5 points per game.
"We have a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball," Strohmeier said. "If we're going to be strong in an area, we want it to be defense while we figure out our offense."
Iowa Western comes into the season ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA. They kick off their season on Saturday against Dodge City.
The Conquistadors are breaking in a new coaching staff.
"We don't know their personnel," Strohmeier said. "So we're going to go in with an idea and then adjust. Sometimes, that's tough with a new offense. We'll go with the flow, but we should be OK defensively."
Check out the full interview with Coach Strohmeier below.