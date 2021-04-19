(Council Bluffs) –-- Just days after clinching a national volleyball championship, Iowa Western head coach Alicia Williams joined KMA’s Upon Further Review.
The Reivers finished a dream season on a 23-match win streak and a 26-3 record, avenging two of those three losses in the final three rounds of the NJCAA Tournament.
“I think that every kid that comes to Iowa Western always has a championship in the back of their mind,” Williams said. “We do briefly talk about it, but we talk more about the process and what we need to accomplish. The hope is that the byproduct of those things will get as far as we can.”
The Reivers dropped all three of their matches during a two-day period in late January, falling to Snow College and Utah State Eastern on the 29th. As they navigated through the national tournament, Coach Williams’ team ran into Utah State Eastern in the quarters before a matchup with Snow in the championship.
“Snow is an extremely talented program,” Williams said. “We knew what work we had cut out for us going into that game. Our lineup was a lot different when we played them the first time. It took us a long time to figure out where all the pieces to the puzzle would fit to make us a whole team. I think Snow saw a different team.”
One of the additions to the lineup is former Lewis Central standout Delaney Esterling, who was one of four Reivers with at least 10 kills in the four-set championship win over Snow on Saturday.
“In the beginning of the season, (she) was someone that we knew had a lot of talent,” Williams said. “We had to teach her a lot of different things that were just different from what she had learned before.
“She had kind of a bumpy road in the beginning, but she is a player that always has a glass over-flowing. She’s always positive and is always a great teammate. Those little things carried her on, and she has improved so much.”
Another former KMAland standout that made contributions throughout the course of the national championship season was Abraham Lincoln alum Elaina Bohnet. Bohnet had five digs, two aces and one kill in the championship.
“She’s also improved tremendously,” Williams noted. “She had always been a hitter, so we had to get her brain wrapped around being a defender. It took her some time to just understand she can be the aggressor defensively, and she can do a lot of things with her volleyball IQ.
“Being able to utilize her brain and her mentality has helped her. She had some great digs. Her serving in the championship game was phenomenal. She hit her zones so well.”
While the Council Bluffs pair are familiar, the rest of the roster is an amalgam of international talent mixed in with three Nebraskans and several others spread around the United States.
“I think COVID was kind of a blessing in disguise for us,” Williams said. “Because we are just one big melting pot of different people, different cultures and different backgrounds, we needed that extra time. I don’t think this team was prepared in November for what was about to happen to them at the national tournament.
“I thought we did a good job of taking that extra time we had. If we couldn’t get on the court due to protocols or whatever, we were on Zoom meetings and having small conversations. This team really took it to heart and trusted and enjoyed that aspect of it.”
Hear much more from Monday’s Upon Further Review interview with Coach Williams in the full interview below.