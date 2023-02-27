(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has announced their all-league picks from the basketball season.
Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen and Treynor’s Clara Teigland were named the WIC Co-Players of the Year and are on the first team alongside Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey, Logan-Magnolia’s Mya Moss and Greylan Hornbeck, AHSTW’s Delaney Goshorn and Treynor’s Alexa Schwartz.
Second Team honors went to Logan-Magnolia’s Macanna Guritz, Tri-Center’s Alexis Flaharty, AHSTW’s Ellie Peterson, IKM-Manning’s Mabel Langel, Treynor’s Nora Konz, Missouri Valley’s Grace Herman and Underwood’s Leah Hall.
On the boy’s side, Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen landed WIC Player of the Year honors and is on the first team along with AHSTW’s Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg, Tri-Center’s Michael Turner, Underwood’s Jack Vanfossan and Mason Boothby and Treynor’s Jace Tams.
Treynor’s Ethan Dickerson and Ethan Konz, IKM-Manning’s Ross Kusel, Missouri Valley’s Brody Lager, Underwood’s Josh Ravlin, Audubon’s Edward Miller and AHSTW’s Cole Scheffler landed on the second team.
