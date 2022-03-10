(Lincoln) -- Cale Jacobsen watched the 2021 State Tournament while recovering from knee surgery. A year later, the Ashland-Greenwood senior stole the show with a performance for the record books.
Jacobsen dropped 43 points in his team's 62-55 semifinal win over Kearney Catholic, sending the Bluejays (26-1) into the state championship game for the first time in program history.
"It means everything," he said. "We have worked for this. I had a whole extra year to think about this. I had to watch state basketball in the stands last year with a knee brace. I've dreamed about this for a while.
Jacobsen's 43-point day set a new Class C1 State Tournament record, besting the 41-point performance set by CJ Cowgill (Grand Island Central Catholic) in 1996.
"I was just playing and having fun," Jacobsen said. "And my teammates kept feeding me."
"He's amazing," said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs. "It's that simple. He's an outstanding player. Most of the year, he's deferred and been an excellent passer. But when the time comes for him to score, he can do that, too. We wanted him to make plays. Today, it was his scoring. And that worked.
The record-breaking output came in a well-rounded offensive performance from Jacobsen with three 3-pointers, 13 field goals, and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line.
"We work on the different phases of the game and being a complete player," Jacobsen said. "It's cool to show that at the state tournament."
The Bluejays needed every point they could get from Jacobsen in the hard-fought win. Ashland-Greenwood led 27-25 at the half and took a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter. They scored 8 of the first 10 points in the fourth quarter to grow their advantage to 50-43. They kept the margin at two possessions the rest of the game, securing their date in Saturday's finale.
"They answered every run we made," Mohs said. "We'd get it to six, and they'd get a bucket. We felt if we could get a stop and extend it past four, that might be the ticket. The kids did an outstanding job and led us in the fourth."
"We don't want to let each other down," Jacobsen said. "We want to play for each other all of the time."
Brooks Kissinger added 10 points for Ashland-Greenwood. Brett Mahony paced Kearney Catholic (26-2) with 19 points, and Turner Plugge scored 15.
Ashland-Greenwood's semifinal win is the second postseason victory in program history. Both came this week.
"It means a lot for our program and community," Mohs said. "Our kids deserve this."
"We're excited," Jacobsen said. "This is what we have worked for."
While the Bluejays are playing for their first championship, their opponent, Auburn, is looking to make history with a rare fourth consecutive championship. One of those titles came at the expense of Ashland-Greenwood, who Auburn beat in a 2020 quarterfinal.
"We are going to have to play well," Mohs said. "They know what they want to do. We'll have to compete for 32 minutes and hope we are just a little bit better."
Auburn/Ashland-Greenwood is a 11 a.m. tip on Saturday.