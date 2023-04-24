(Rock Port) -- Rock Port baseball extended its win streak to five consecutive games on Monday.
The Blue Jays (7-5) grabbed their latest win by avenging a season-opening loss to South Holt (5-6) with a 2-1 win in 275 Conference action.
"Today's win was a big win for us," Rock Port head coach Chris Millsap said. "We had some baserunning errors that aren't normal, but we worked through it. We didn't hit the ball well. But we made the plays when needed and came out with a win."
Both teams struggled to scratch runs across. In the end, Corbyn Jakub's sixth-inning solo home run over the right field fence was the difference maker for the Blue Jays.
"The first pitch was a low fastball outside," Jakub said. "I knew it had to be a strike. When it came, I swung. It feels pretty amazing. There aren't a lot of words to describe it.'
Jakub's dinger was a rare blunder from South Holt pitcher Hayes Weller. Weller and Rock Port's Ozey Hurst battled in an 83-minute pitching clinic. Weller allowed only three hits and one earned run while striking out nine. Hurst retired six batters, walked four and scattered five hits.
"I threw a lot of fastballs and tried to throw strikes," Hurst said. "Sometimes, I get off-speed, but today was fastballs."
"His performance was great," Millsap said. "He always pitches well. He did well on the pitch sequence and knew who was at the plate."
Rock Port struck first on an RBI from Tayden Cook in the second, but South Holt tied in the third with a solo home run from Tylynn Prussman.
South Holt put two runners on with one out in the fifth, but Hurst squashed the threat and retired the side to set up Jakub's go-ahead homer in the sixth.
Hurst tossed clean frames in the fourth and sixth, but perhaps his most crucial inning came in the second when he worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam.
"Getting out of the jam helped," Hurst said.
Jarrett Hunter and Micah Makings also had hits for Rock Port, while South Holt got hits from Cole Medsker, Kendall Noland, Trace Milne and Garrett Guyer.
Rock Port's victory is their fifth consecutive. The Blue Jays -- in their second year as a program -- have matched last year's win total.
"I think we're playing some of our best ball," Millsap said. "We're playing the best we have all year. It's coming at the right time."
Rock Port returns to action Tuesday night against Auburn. Check out the full interviews with Jakub, Hurst and Coach Millsap.