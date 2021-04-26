(Treynor) -- Noah James had such a strong day at the Drake Relays last week that he thought he would end it with a commitment to Iowa.
“I decided why not end the day by texting my jumps coach that I was going to come to Iowa,” James told KMA Sports.
The Treynor senior took runner-up in the high jump and sixth in the 400 hurdles at Iowa’s biggest in-season event. Regardless of the timing, James says it was a long time coming.
“Last year, before COVID, I jumped 6-7 at our first practice,” James said. “The Iowa jumps coach reached out to me, and I’ve just kind of been hooked on Iowa since then, I guess.”
James says the relationship with the Iowa staff was one of the big reasons he chose the Hawkeyes.
“I really like their coaches,” he said. “They’ve got high class facilities. I went up there on a visit. It was kind of difficult with COVID, so I didn’t really get the full experience, but I really like the atmosphere up there.”
James regards himself as a “goal-oriented” athlete, and his biggest goal is to high jump at least seven feet one day. Iowa, he believes, can get him there.
“I feel like I have a lot of unreached potential,” he said. “Their program feels like they can physically get me to my peak where I need to be and allow me to jump as high as I can.”
Listen to the complete interview with James from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.