(Tecumseh) -- One of the top 8-man quarterbacks in Nebraska is headed to Peru State to continue his football career.
Johnson County Central signal-caller Hunter Haughton recently spoke with KMA Sports about his collegiate opportunity.
"It means a lot to show what I can do and keep playing the sport I love for four more years," Haughton said.
Haughton says he has long dreamed of playing on Saturdays.
"I've always wanted to say I tried it."
Luckily for Haughton, he found the perfect fit at Peru State.
"I've had a lot of family members attend there and love it," he said. "I wanted to try it, and it's close to home. It's going to be exciting. Hopefully, I'll have some fun, learn something and meet new people."
Haughton says there was interest from other schools, particularly Wayne State, but the choice was easy: Peru State.
"Wayne was a little too far away," he said.
The Bobcats were 1-2 in a condensed 2021 campaign under Casey Creehan -- a former assistant in the Canadian Football League.
"The facilities are really nice, and the coaches are experienced guys," Haughton said. "It's going to be nice to have some coaches that coached at the pro level."
Haughton tossed for 3,250 yards and 66 scores in his career and wants to play quarterback in college.
"They asked me what I wanted to play, and I told them quarterback," he said. "But wherever they need me."
With the transition to the college game also comes the transition to playing 11-man football for Haughton.
"There are three more guys," he said. "I need to study on the 11-man a little more to better understand protection and coverages."
Click below to hear the full interview with Haughton.