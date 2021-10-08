(KMAland) -- Three area individual golfers in Nebraska will compete at their respective state tournaments on Monday and Tuesday.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek will compete in the Class B Tournament in Scottsbluff while Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Johnson County Central’s Vanessa Jimenez both qualified for the Class C Tournament in Columbus.
All three KMAlanders joined Upon Further Review on Friday to talk about their season, their state-qualifying rounds and their upcoming state tournament.
For Jimenez, this year’s state qualification was a complete surprise. The senior says she averaged about a 20th-place finish in most of her tournaments this year before a 107 helped her qualify 10th at the Class C District 1 meet.
“This is my first year qualifying for state and my last year golfing,” she said. “When I found out I possibly had the chance to go to state I started crying. I thought it was going to be my last meet. When I found out I could golf one last time for my school and my team, I got really excited.”
Jimenez surprised herself with her performance this past Tuesday. To be completely honest, she says the state tournament wasn’t even on her radar.
“It really wasn’t,” she said. “I was hoping I would get the chance, but I wasn’t expecting to get anywhere close to a score to go to state. The week before we played that course, and I didn’t score as well. I got about a 116 that day, but I cut my score down nine (strokes) and just made it. It really wasn’t expected.”
At the same district, Auburn’s Kirkpatrick came in with a 104 to place ninth and make her qualification for state. This is also the sophomore’s first state tournament appearance, as she played softball during her freshman year.
“It means a lot,” Kirkpatrick told KMA Sports. “I’m proud of my teammates and what we accomplished this season. We won three tournaments, including our conference. We just missed qualifying for state as team. (Our coach Shawn Wehenkel) taught us a lot. We only had one person returning, and we had a lot of fun playing for him.”
The decision to go out for golf is paying off for the sophomore, who has been one of the top golfers in the area throughout the season. She says her district tournament round, though, could have been even better.
“It was shaky,” she said. “I did good on the front nine and was hitting the ball well. I made some good putts, but on the back nine I had some trouble on a couple holes where I pushed my tee shot right. I took a few penalty strokes for going out of bounds. I recovered with a birdie on the 17th hole and straightened out my drive on the 18th to set me up for a good finish.”
While Jimenez surprised herself, Kirkpatrick was expecting to contend for a state qualification. She will carry plenty of expectations with her next week.
“Just have fun, enjoy the moment, limit my mistakes and I hope I medal,” she said.
In Class B, Ptacek shot a 95 at the Beatrice Country Club on Monday, finishing fifth and earning a spot in the state tournament. The senior is semi-new to golf, just picking up the sport in her freshman year.
The sport is also new to Ashland-Greenwood, which revitalized the girls program this fall. Ptacek previously played with the boys team during the spring season.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “It was a big transition going from guys golf where I knew I had no chance to girls where I actually got nervous before meets. It was a learning curve throughout the season to not get so nervous before meets. It was cool to get over that, play my best and I did it when it mattered.”
Like Kirkpatrick, Ptacek expected to qualify for the state tournament and is excited to try out a new course in Scottsbluff on Monday and Tuesday.
“I’m excited to play out west,” she said. “Our school record at state I don’t think is out of the question. I think I’m going to go for that. I believe it’s (a two-day score of 208).”
Both the Class B and C state tournaments begin on Monday at 9:00 AM in Scottsbluff and Columbus, respectively. Check out our team preview of Nebraska City’s third consecutive trip to state linked here.
Listen to full interviews with Jimenez, Kirkpatrick and Ptacek below.