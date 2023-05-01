(Shenandoah) -- A sunny, windy day played host to the 2023 Hawkeye Ten boys tennis championship tournament, where Lewis Central Titans claimed the team title, led by No. 1 singles champion Christian Jensen.
“It feels pretty good, I’m really happy for the kids,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “We had a lot of kids coming back from last year… they’ve looked forward to the tennis season and they’ve worked really hard, they love playing and they’re a good bunch of kids, so it’s a nice reward for them.
Jensen defeated Denison-Schleswig’s Carson Seuntjens 8-4 in the finals of the No. 1 singles bracket to earn individual gold.
“It feels really good,” Jensen said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason mentally and physically, playing five times a week and just sort of getting my head right. I grew in my Faith over the offseason too, so just getting there mentally and physically sort of prepared me for the three matches I had to play today. I had a lot of tough opponents but I worked hard and I got it done.”
Seuntjens had defeated Jensen 10-5 in a dual just five days prior to Monday's title match. This time, Jensen got revenge.
“Last time, in our dual, I was trying to attack with my backhand, and then I was getting to the net and then he was going around me or over me,”Jensen said. “This time, I was just kind of getting it back with my backhand, playing heavy with my forehand, my forehand was on and I was trying to serve well. It all really worked together.”
Jensen’s victory aided the Titans in taking home the team championship.
Payton Fort (No. 2 singles) and the doubles team of Drew White and Broedy Johnson (No. 1 doubles) both finished as runners-up in their respective brackets, while the team of Colby Souther and Bryson Jensen (No. 2 doubles) took third to round out Lewis Central’s title effort.
“Every one of our kids up and down the lineup contributed and got us points today,” Hanafan said. “We talked about that coming into this tournament, that everybody was gonna have to get us some points and they did. It was a good day, a fun day, and I’m really happy for our kids.”
In No. 1 doubles, Johnson and White fell to the Glenwood team of Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson.
“We were dreaming about [a conference title all year],” Anderson said. “This is where we wanted to be. We got to the championship, we were playing confident and just got it done.”
Harger and Anderson used their well-established chemistry to tear through the field en route to an 8-2 victory over White/Johnson in the title match.
“I feel like Kayden and I have been good friends our whole lives, we’ve been playing the whole year together and we’re just good athletes,” Harger said.
Harger/Anderson weren’t the only Glenwood doubles team to win Monday, as the team of Will Getter and Liam Hays placed first in No. 2 doubles. The Rams also picked up valuable points with a third place finish from Brody Taylor in No. 2 singles and a fifth place tally from Ben Batten in No. 1 singles.
Still, Lewis Central narrowly edged out Glenwood in the team race, with just one point separating the two squads at the end of the day.
Now, the Titans will look to carry that momentum into the postseason, which is just a week away.
“Our goal is just to play as hard and get as hard as we can,” Hanafan said. “It’ll be interesting; it’ll be fun. We get to host [districts], so we’ll see what happens.”
View full video interviews with Jensen, Harger, Anderson and Hanafan below, and view full results from Monday’s action at the 2023 Hawkeye Ten boys tennis championship tournament here.