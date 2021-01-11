(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award for 2021 features an outstanding scoring performance from basketball and a big weekend in wrestling.
East Atchison’s Morgan Parshall is the female JHRE Athlete of the Week for the past week. The senior sharpshooter hit seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Wolves on Monday during a win over West Nodaway. She followed with 20 points during a win over Rock Port on Friday.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jude Ryan is the male winner for the week. The senior 145-pounder nabbed a pair of state-ranked wins on Saturday on his way to winning the Rollin Dyer Invitational. Ryan beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 2A No. 2 Isaac Bryan by a 9-6 decision and 2A No. 10 Red Oak’s Dawson Bond 11-5 to clinch the bracket.
Both JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week receive a certificate and t-shirt.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell