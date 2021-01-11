JHRE Ryan & Parshall.jpg
(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award for 2021 features an outstanding scoring performance from basketball and a big weekend in wrestling.

East Atchison’s Morgan Parshall is the female JHRE Athlete of the Week for the past week. The senior sharpshooter hit seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Wolves on Monday during a win over West Nodaway. She followed with 20 points during a win over Rock Port on Friday.

Abraham Lincoln’s Jude Ryan is the male winner for the week. The senior 145-pounder nabbed a pair of state-ranked wins on Saturday on his way to winning the Rollin Dyer Invitational. Ryan beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 2A No. 2 Isaac Bryan by a 9-6 decision and 2A No. 10 Red Oak’s Dawson Bond 11-5 to clinch the bracket.

Both JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week receive a certificate and t-shirt.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS   

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

