(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners both reside in Missouri and scored a lot of points.

Maryville’s Serena Sundell is the female winner following a very busy week with lots of scoring and a milestone. The Kansas State recruit scored 30 on Monday vs. Oak Grove, surpassed 2,000 career points while scoring 22 against East Buchanan on Tuesday, poured in another 23 against St. Pius X on Thursday and then exploded for 45 against Glenwood on Saturday.

The male winner this week is another high-scoring standout in Missouri. Mound City’s Tony Osburn exploded for 51 points to lead the Panthers over Stanberry on Thursday. He followed with another 15 in helping Mound City clinch the Stanberry Invitational during a win over North Andrew.

All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week receive a t-shirt and a certificate.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS   

Week 21: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

