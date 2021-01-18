(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners both reside in Missouri and scored a lot of points.
Maryville’s Serena Sundell is the female winner following a very busy week with lots of scoring and a milestone. The Kansas State recruit scored 30 on Monday vs. Oak Grove, surpassed 2,000 career points while scoring 22 against East Buchanan on Tuesday, poured in another 23 against St. Pius X on Thursday and then exploded for 45 against Glenwood on Saturday.
The male winner this week is another high-scoring standout in Missouri. Mound City’s Tony Osburn exploded for 51 points to lead the Panthers over Stanberry on Thursday. He followed with another 15 in helping Mound City clinch the Stanberry Invitational during a win over North Andrew.
All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week receive a t-shirt and a certificate.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 21: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell