(KMAland) -- The Week 22 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre and St. Albert bowling’s Evan White.
McIntyre won her second consecutive state championship at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association girls state wrestling tournament this past weekend. The senior pinned her way through the 138-pound bracket, culminating with a fall in 1:58 in the final.
White, who is a student at Missouri Valley, had another big week for the St. Albert bowling team. The freshman had a 417 series during a win over Shenandoah last Monday, but he had a huge Thursday night in posting a 532 series in the Falcons win over Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central. He also posted a 468 series on Friday against Tri-Center.
Each athlete receivers a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell