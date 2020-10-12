(KMAland) -- The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Grace Boles of Glenwood and Aidan Booton from Thomas Jefferson.
Boles had a very active week for the Rams, competing in eight matches (all wins) and passing out 194 assists. Glenwood swept Kuemper (28 assists), Harlan (24), St. Albert (44), Creston (26), Fort Dodge (18), Williamsburg (19), Indianola (20) and Ballard (15).
The Rams are now 26-1 and will be back in action against Lewis Central on Tuesday evening.
Booton had just one race during the week, but it turned into a big win. On Thursday, the TJ senior ran to victory in a strong Fort Dodge Invitational field. Booton ran a 16:46.90 in the victory.
Booton's next run comes Thursday at Iowa Western Community College in the Missouri River Conference meet.
Each winner receives a certificate and a t-shirt for their outstanding weeks.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell