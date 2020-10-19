(KMAland) -- The Week 8 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are a pair of cross country runners and conference champions – Creston’s Braelyn Baker and West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay.
Baker ran to a win at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet on Thursday, becoming just the ninth female to win back-to-back conference championships since 1980. The Creston senior won by four seconds in a time of 19:51.75.
Blay, meanwhile, had a two-win week. The West Nodaway senior won the 275 Conference on Monday with a dominant time of 16:51.20. The Rockets also won the team championship in their league.
On Saturday, Blay rolled to another win at the West Platte Invitational with a winning time of 17:07.10.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt for their outstanding weeks.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell