(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week for Week 16 are Creston’s Kelsey Fields and Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia.
Fields had a monster week with double-doubles in a trio of games, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists against Grand View Christian, 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks against St Albert and 27 points, 18 rebounds and four assists against Atlantic.
Creston and Fields will be back in action on Tuesday evening at home against Shenandoah.
Heistand was dominant this past weekend at the Riverside Invitational, earning the 132-pound championship with wins by fall, technical fall and by major decision over the state’s No. 4 ranked wrestler in the final. The Lo-Ma junior also won by fall and technical fall at a triangular with Missouri Valley and Thomas Jefferson.
The Panthers are set to host Clarinda Academy, Red Oak and Riverside in a quadrangular on Tuesday.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell