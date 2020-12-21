(KMAland) -- The Week 17 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Aleah Hermansen of Audubon and Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby.
Hermansen led the Wheelers to a 2-1 week, scoring at least 20 points in all three games. On Tuesday, she had 22 points, six steals, three rebounds and three assists against Tri-Center. She followed with 22 points, three assists and three steals against Boyer Valley on Thursday, and then put in 20 points and grabbed three boards on Friday against Logan-Magnolia.
Audubon is back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to IKM-Manning. Hermansen is currently averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the 2-5 Wheelers.
Melby posted a trio of gigantic games during Lo-Ma’s undefeated week. The senior had 26 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday against Missouri Valley before 24 points and 12 boards against Fremont-Mills on Thursday. On Friday, Melby went for 25 points and 16 rebounds in another win over Audubon.
Melby and the Panthers return to action at AHSTW on Tuesday evening. The Northwest Missouri State football commit is averaging 22.8 points and 12.8 rebounds for 4-1 Lo-Ma.
Both athletes will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Jim Hughes Real Estate.
