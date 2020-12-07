(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award is back, and this week’s winners are Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic and Carter Johnson of Stanton.
Rasmussen had a big week for the Trojans, despite a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference losses to ranked teams, Creston and Glenwood. The senior scored 29 points and added four steals on Tuesday against Creston, put in 15 against Glenwood on Friday and then poured in another 25 during a Saturday win over Griswold.
Atlantic is back in action on Tuesday at Clarinda before another meeting with Creston on Friday.
Stanton’s Johnson also filled up the boxscore during a three-game week for the Vikings. The junior had 35 points, four rebounds and four steals against Clarke on Tuesday, 32 points, seven rebounds and three steals against Riverside on Thursday and then another 21 points with eight rebounds against Sidney on Friday.
Stanton goes to Griswold on Tuesday before a Friday trip to East Mills this week.
Each Athlete of the Week winner receives a t-shirt courtesy of Jim Hughes Real Estate.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell