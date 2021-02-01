(KMAland) -- The Week 23 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr.
DeVault had a milestone week for the undefeated Wolverines, breaking the single-game scoring record at Nodaway Valley with 40 points in a win over Bedford on Thursday. The junior also surpassed 1,000 career points during the scoring explosion and had eight steals with six rebounds.
DeVault followed with 29 points, four rebounds and four steals during a win over Southeast Warren on Friday and then went for 21 points, three rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s victory over Earlham.
Knight continued his spotless season with a 7-0 record for the week. The sophomore moved to 34-0 on the year with wins by fall against Maryville and Bedford/Lenox on Thursday before a 5-0 day with five more falls on Saturday at the Quad State Classic in Maryville.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
