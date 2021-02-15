McLaren & Stephens AOTW
(KMAland) -- The Week 25 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Jenna Stephens of Stanton and St. Albert’s Cael McLaren.

Stephens added another pair of big games to her outstanding sophomore season this past week. The Stanton standout had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a win over East Mills before exploding for 30 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in a regional win over Bedford.

McLaren, meanwhile, qualified for the state wrestling tournament with a district championship win on Saturday. The senior moved to 33-1 with a win by fall and a major decision to win the 170-pound bracket in 1A District 7 at Underwood.

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

