(KMAland) -- The Week 25 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Jenna Stephens of Stanton and St. Albert’s Cael McLaren.
Stephens added another pair of big games to her outstanding sophomore season this past week. The Stanton standout had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a win over East Mills before exploding for 30 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in a regional win over Bedford.
McLaren, meanwhile, qualified for the state wrestling tournament with a district championship win on Saturday. The senior moved to 33-1 with a win by fall and a major decision to win the 170-pound bracket in 1A District 7 at Underwood.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
