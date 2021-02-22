Reisz Emgarten AOTW.jpg
(KMAland) -- The Week 26 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Macy Emgarten of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz.

Emgarten had a brilliant and milestone week in leading the Spartans to another regional final. The junior scored 25 points on six made 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds with four steals during a win over Murray on Tuesday. On Friday, she surpassed 1,000 career points in leading Exira/EHK to a big win over Stanton.

Reisz, meanwhile, won a state championship on Saturday evening at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships. The Lo-Ma sophomore finished his week with a 7-3 decision over Kael Brisker in the championship. He also had wins by fall, an 11-6 decision and a 3-2 decision.

Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.

PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS    

Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren

Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg

Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight

Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White

Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn

Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan

Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby

Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand

Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson

Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom

Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan

Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay

Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton

Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer

Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker

Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith

Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor

Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall

Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell

