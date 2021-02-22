(KMAland) -- The Week 26 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Macy Emgarten of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz.
Emgarten had a brilliant and milestone week in leading the Spartans to another regional final. The junior scored 25 points on six made 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds with four steals during a win over Murray on Tuesday. On Friday, she surpassed 1,000 career points in leading Exira/EHK to a big win over Stanton.
Reisz, meanwhile, won a state championship on Saturday evening at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships. The Lo-Ma sophomore finished his week with a 7-3 decision over Kael Brisker in the championship. He also had wins by fall, an 11-6 decision and a 3-2 decision.
Both athletes will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
PREVIOUS 2020-21 WINNERS
Week 25: Jenna Stephens & Cael McLaren
Week 24: Grace Cave & Kyle Sternberg
Week 23: Maddax DeVault & Jaydon Knight
Week 22: Abby McIntyre & Evan White
Week 21: Serena Sundell & Tony Osburn
Week 20: Morgan Parshall & Jude Ryan
Week 17: Aleah Hermansen & Tre Melby
Week 16: Kelsey Fields & Hagen Heistand
Week 15: Haley Rasmussen & Carter Johnson
Week 10: Allie Petry & Seth Malcom
Week 9: Chloe DeVries & Brayden Wollan
Week 8: Braelyn Baker & Tyler Blay
Week 7: Grace Boles & Aidan Booton
Week 6: Lennx Brown & Courtney Sporrer
Week 5: Corinne Bond & Craig Alan Becker
Week 4: Macy VanFossan & Gavin Smith
Week 3: Tara Peterson & Layne Pryor
Week 2: Grace Slater & Aidan Hall
Week 1: Kenna Ford & Brock Sell