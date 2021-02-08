(KMAland) -- The Week 24 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Weeping Water’s Grace Cave and Kyle Sternberg of AHSTW.
Cave broke the single-game scoring record at Weeping Water with 39 points during a Monday win over Falls City. She followed with 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists in a dominant upset win over Auburn. The Omaha recruit added 19 points and three steals during a loss to Malcolm to finish the week.
Sternberg had a big week of his own, posting 21 points with 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Vikings in a tight loss to Treynor last Monday. The sophomore added 30 points and eight rebounds during a Tuesday win over Logan-Magnolia before 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in a tight victory over Underwood on Friday.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
